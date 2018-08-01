TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Singapore's low-cost aviation company Scoot Airlines conducted a two-day recruiting activity in Taipei on Aug. 18 with only 40 positions available.

According to CNA, around 1,300 participants have signed up for the activity but only 200 candidates successfully passed the first phase of the employment process.

In the second phase, they were tested for appearance, language ability as well as being given a list of written and oral tests related to manners and etiquette. Only 80 candidates were selected after the hiring section wrapped up Saturday, according to Liberty Times.

On Aug. 19, the recruitment process will continue with one-on-one interviews with airline executives.

In the end, 40 qualified applicants will be chosen to travel to Singapore in September for a three-month training course before officially serving as a flight attendant for Scoot Airlines.

Additionally, the average monthly salary Scoot is offering starts around NT$55,000 (US$1,789), reports said.

Established in 2012, Scoot is a low-cost airline owned by Singapore Airlines. It is also the first Asian airline that launched a transactional chatbot to allow customers to purchase tickets on Scoot's Singapore Facebook page via Facebook Messenger.