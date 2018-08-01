  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan robbery suspect nabbed just before boarding flight to China

Suspect stole half a million NT dollars from Nantou County post office on Friday

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/18 17:19
The Qingshui Post Office in Lugu, Nantou County, after Friday's robbery.

The Qingshui Post Office in Lugu, Nantou County, after Friday's robbery. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A man suspected of having robbed NT$500,000 (US$16,000) from a post office in Nantou County Friday was apprehended at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport just before boarding a flight to China Saturday.

A masked man armed with a gun entered the Qingshui Post Office in the town of Lugu Friday afternoon, threw a bag on the counter and ordered staff to fill it with money, the Central News Agency reported.

Twenty seconds later, the man walked out of the post office with NT$500,000, police said. However, thanks to surveillance cameras in the area, their attention soon focused on a 38-year-old resident of Nantou City named Chou (周).

He used an underground financial broker to wire NT$450,000 out of the country, a sign that he was prepared to flee Taiwan, reports said.

Police showed up at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Saturday morning and managed to intercept Chou just before he was boarding a flight to Xiamen in China, reports said.
robbery
Nantou County
post office
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport

RELATED ARTICLES

5.0 magnitude quake with aftershocks rattles central Taiwan's Nantou County
5.0 magnitude quake with aftershocks rattles central Taiwan's Nantou County
2018/08/18 09:16
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to launch baggage drop-off service in October
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport to launch baggage drop-off service in October
2018/08/17 18:50
China keeps Taiwanese choir out of United Nations building in Vienna
China keeps Taiwanese choir out of United Nations building in Vienna
2018/07/27 19:35
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Terminal 3 faces delay after failed tender
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport Terminal 3 faces delay after failed tender
2018/07/19 17:33
Air New Zealand inflight magazine features Taipei
Air New Zealand inflight magazine features Taipei
2018/07/17 19:52