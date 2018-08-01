  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan donates US$1 million for removal of mines in Syria

Taiwan's effort is part of coalition campaign against Islamic State

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/18 16:36
A mine crater in Syria.

A mine crater in Syria. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwan has donated US$1 million (NT$30.7 million) to help fund the removal of mines and explosives from war-torn areas in Syria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday.

The sum formed part of a total of US$300 million (NT$9.2 billion) collected by the United States from its allies to stabilize areas reconquered from Islamic State, the Central News Agency reported.

Since 2014, when it first joined the coalition against the terror group, Taiwan has been involved in helping to house refugees, MOFA said. Temporary housing and mobile hospitals have been Taiwan’s main contribution.

The latest effort was announced on July 9 and was handled through Taiwan’s representative office in the U.S., MOFA said, adding the campaign was targeting mines and other explosives left behind in order to allow refugees to return home safely.

Taiwan will continue to cooperate with the U.S. and other related countries to contribute to the promotion of regional peace and stability, MOFA said.
Syria
IS
Islamic State
MOFA
mines

RELATED ARTICLES

MOFA welcomes Indian filmmakers to derive inspiration from Taiwanese culture and sceneries   
MOFA welcomes Indian filmmakers to derive inspiration from Taiwanese culture and sceneries   
2018/08/16 15:29
Cheeky tweet by MOFA on China's 'Pooh' ban bears fruit
Cheeky tweet by MOFA on China's 'Pooh' ban bears fruit
2018/08/09 12:53
Taiwan to donate US$250,000 in aid after Indonesia earthquakes 
Taiwan to donate US$250,000 in aid after Indonesia earthquakes 
2018/08/08 18:29
Think tank dedicated to promoting New Southbound Policy inaugurated in Taipei
Think tank dedicated to promoting New Southbound Policy inaugurated in Taipei
2018/08/08 16:05
Taiwan pledges to support Indonesia after Lombok earthquake
Taiwan pledges to support Indonesia after Lombok earthquake
2018/08/07 17:49