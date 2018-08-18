  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/18 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 87 36 .707
New York 76 46 .623 10½
Tampa Bay 62 60 .508 24½
Toronto 55 67 .451 31½
Baltimore 36 86 .295 50½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 70 51 .579
Minnesota 58 63 .479 12
Detroit 50 73 .407 21
Chicago 45 76 .372 25
Kansas City 37 85 .303 33½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 74 48 .607
Oakland 73 49 .598 1
Seattle 70 53 .569
Los Angeles 62 62 .500 13
Texas 55 69 .444 20

___

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Texas 8, L.A. Angels 6

Minnesota 15, Detroit 8

Kansas City 6, Toronto 2

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 5, 7 innings

Cleveland 2, Baltimore 1

Boston 7, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 6, L.A. Angels 4

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Oakland 4, Houston 3, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 1

Saturday's Games

Toronto (Reid-Foley 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 15-6), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Cobb 3-15) at Cleveland (Plutko 4-2), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Keuchel 9-9) at Oakland (Cahill 4-2), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Carpenter 0-1) at Minnesota (Stewart 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 5-5) at Chicago White Sox (Covey 4-9), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Glasnow 1-2) at Boston (Price 12-6), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 7-7) at Texas (Perez 2-5), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 5-4) at Seattle (Ramirez 0-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Borucki 2-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Happ 13-6), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Ramirez 1-4) at Cleveland (Clevinger 8-7), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Hardy 4-5) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 5-7), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Fillmyer 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lopez 4-9), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barria 8-7) at Texas (Perez 2-5), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 11-8) at Oakland (Manaea 11-8), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.