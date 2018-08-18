|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|68
|53
|.562
|—
|Philadelphia
|68
|54
|.557
|½
|Washington
|62
|61
|.504
|7
|New York
|52
|69
|.430
|16
|Miami
|48
|76
|.387
|21½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|71
|50
|.587
|—
|Milwaukee
|68
|56
|.548
|4½
|St. Louis
|67
|56
|.545
|5
|Pittsburgh
|61
|62
|.496
|11
|Cincinnati
|53
|69
|.434
|18½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|68
|55
|.553
|—
|Colorado
|66
|56
|.541
|1½
|Los Angeles
|66
|57
|.537
|2
|San Francisco
|61
|62
|.496
|7
|San Diego
|48
|77
|.384
|21
___
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets 24, Philadelphia 4, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0
Washington 5, St. Louis 4
Colorado 5, Atlanta 3
Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game
Arizona 5, San Diego 1
|Friday's Games
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0
Washington 8, Miami 2
Cincinnati 2, San Francisco 1, 11 innings
Colorado 11, Atlanta 5
St. Louis 5, Milwaukee 2
Arizona 9, San Diego 4
L.A. Dodgers 11, Seattle 1
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-7) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-7), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Chen 4-9) at Washington (Milone 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 4-3) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-7), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-4) at Cincinnati (Harvey 5-7), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 2-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 12-3), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 13-6) at San Diego (Richard 7-10), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 5-4) at Seattle (Ramirez 0-2), 10:10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
San Francisco (Suarez 4-8) at Cincinnati (Castillo 6-10), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 10-9) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 9-9), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 10-9) at Atlanta (Sanchez 6-3), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Lopez 2-3) at Washington (Gonzalez 7-9), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 12-4) at St. Louis (Gant 5-4), 2:15 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 12-8) at San Diego (Kennedy 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-5) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Vargas 2-8) vs. Philadelphia (Pivetta 7-9) at Charlotte, N.C., 7:10 p.m.