Taiwanese doctors travel to Vietnam to help facial-deformity patients regain their smile   

A group of seven doctors traveled to Hanoi for 7 days to provide patients with cleft lip and palate repair surgeries 

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/18 15:27
Doctors from Taiwan's E-da Hospital are treating a Vietnamese patient

Doctors from Taiwan's E-da Hospital are treating a Vietnamese patient (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –Taiwanese doctors from the E-da Hospital (義大醫院) are now traveling to Vietnam to offer volunteer medical treatment for patients suffering facial deformities and to further tighten medical partnership between two countries, reports said on Aug. 18. 

According to CNA, a group of seven dentists from E-da Hospital in Kaohsiung City cooperated with Operation Smile Vietnam, a non-profit medical organization, to spend August 15-21 in Hanoi to conduct surgical treatment for 20 people with cleft lip and palate. 

Starting from 2009, volunteer doctors from E-da Hospital have traveled once or twice a year to Vietnam for bilateral medical cooperation between the two countries. 

In addition to this year's medical programs in Vietnam, E-da Hospital is set to arrive in Nghe An Province in central Vietnam in September to continue offering surgical operations to 80 cleft lip and palate children so they can regain their smile and confidence, reports said.
Taiwan-Vietnam ties
Taiwanese doctors
volunteer
volunteer treatment
E-da Hospital
Kaohsiung

