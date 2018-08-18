SAN DIEGO (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run home run, Steven Souza Jr. drove in three and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the San Diego Padres 9-4 on Friday night.

Goldschmidt drove the first pitch he saw from left-hander Joey Lucchesi out to left-center field for his 28th of the season. That got Arizona going en route to its sixth straight win over San Diego at Petco Park.

Souza doubled into the right-center gap with the bases loaded to bring home three runs in the sixth and extend the lead to 8-3.

Robbie Ray started for Arizona and walked his first two batters. While Ray held San Diego to two hits, both by Eric Hosmer, he allowed three runs over 4 2/3 innings. Ray walked five and struck out three.

Hosmer homered in the fifth on a ball that just cleared the left field fence beyond Jon Jay's glove. Arizona challenged the call as it appeared a fan interfered with Jay, but the call was upheld after replay review.

Eduardo Escobar added a solo home run in the eighth against Jose Castillo.

Lucchesi (6-7) allowed five runs and nine hits over four innings. He struck out six and walked three.

Manuel Margot hit a solo homer to left in the eighth to cut the lead to 9-4.

YOU'RE OUTTA HERE

Diamondbacks shortstop Nick Ahmed was ejected in the third by home plate umpire James Hoye after striking out looking. Daniel Descalsco replaced Ahmed in the lineup. It was Ahmed's second career ejection.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: LHP Eric Lauer made a rehab start at Class A Lake Elsinore on Friday night. Lauer has been sidelined since July 31 with a left forearm strain.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Godley (13-6, 4.20) takes the mound in the third game of the series. Godley is 4-0 in his last eight starts.

Padres: LHP Clayton Richard gets the call and looks to continue a stretch of pitching five innings or more in his last four starts.

