People salvage motorcycles in a country boat in a flooded area at Kainakary in Alappuzha district, Kerala state, India, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Rescuer
Flood affected people are rescued in a tractor, right as volunteers go for rescue work in a truck, left, at Kainakary in Alappuzha district, Kerala st
People wait to be rescued in a country boat in a flooded area at Kainakary in Alappuzha district, Kerala state, India, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Rescuers
People move past a flooded road in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Rescuers used helicopters and boats on Fri
People move past a flooded area in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. Rescuers used helicopters and boats on Fri
In this Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 photo, an elderly woman is evacuated towards safer area in Thrissur, in the southern Indian state of Kerala. Rescuers
An Indian man pushes an autorickshaw past a flooded street after heavy rainfall in Ahmadabad, India, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. India receives its annual
Indian men use thermocol sheets as a makeshift raft on a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Ahmadabad, India, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. India receives
An Indian woman and a child wade past floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Ahmadabad, India, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. India receives its annual rainfall
Indian men carry a goat past floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Ahmadabad, India, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. India receives its annual rainfall from June
Indian men push their cycles past floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Ahmadabad, India, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. India receives its annual rainfall from
Indian children play in floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Ahmadabad, India, Friday, Aug. 17, 2018. India receives its annual rainfall from June-Octo
NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of stranded people are waiting for rescue as relentless monsoon floods batter the south Indian state of Kerala, where more than 170 have died in a little over a week and much of the state is at least partially submerged.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Saturday with the state's top officials, promising tens of millions of dollars in aid.
The central government has dispatched military units to Kerala, but state officials are pleading for additional help.
The Indian Express newspaper reported that state legislator Saji Cherian begged for aid on a TV news channel, saying, "Please ask Modi to give us helicopters, give us helicopters. please, please!"
Over 300 people have died in Kerala since the monsoon started in June, including over 170 since torrential rains began in August.