Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Toronto
|400
|010
|0—5
|7
|0
|New York
|200
|310
|1—7
|8
|0
Stroman, Biagini (5), Mayza (5), Santos (7) and R.Martin; Lynn, Green (5), Robertson (7) and Au.Romine. W_Green 6-2. L_Biagini 1-7. Sv_Robertson (3). HRs_New York, Stanton (31), Walker (7).
___
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010—1
|4
|0
|Cleveland
|200
|000
|00x—2
|6
|1
Hess, M.Castro (7) and Joseph; Carrasco, Miller (8), Cimber (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 15-6. L_Hess 2-7. Sv_C.Allen (24). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (37).
___
|Tampa Bay
|300
|000
|000—3
|7
|0
|Boston
|200
|111
|20x—7
|11
|0
Stanek, Chirinos (2), Castillo (8) and Perez; Johnson, Hembree (6), Brasier (7), Barnes (8), Thornburg (9) and Swihart. W_Johnson 4-3. L_Chirinos 1-5.
___
|Detroit
|000
|201
|001—4
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|40x—5
|5
|0
Boyd, Coleman (7) and McCann; Gibson, Moya (8), Magill (9), Rogers (9) and Wilson. W_Gibson 7-9. L_Boyd 7-11. Sv_Rogers (1). HRs_Minnesota, Mauer (4), Rosario (21), Austin (2).
___
|Los Angeles
|010
|012
|000—4
|7
|1
|Texas
|050
|000
|10x—6
|10
|0
Despaigne, McGuire (5) and Rivera; Hutchison, Springs (6), Gearrin (7), C.Martin (8), Leclerc (9) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Hutchison 2-2. L_Despaigne 2-1. Sv_Leclerc (4). HRs_Los Angeles, Simmons (8).
___
|Kansas City
|003
|000
|000—3
|6
|1
|Chicago
|000
|101
|70x—9
|10
|0
Junis, Hill (6), Adam (7), B.Smith (7) and Butera; Shields, Fry (8), Vieira (9) and Narvaez. W_Shields 5-14. L_Hill 1-4. HRs_Chicago, Delmonico (4), Abreu (22).
___
|Houston
|000
|111
|000
|0—3
|6
|1
|Oakland
|000
|020
|001
|1—4
|8
|0
Morton, McHugh (6), Pressly (7), Osuna (8), Rondon (9), Sipp (10) and Maldonado, Stassi; E.Jackson, Trivino (6), Kelley (7), Pagan (8), Rodney (9), Treinen (10) and Lucroy, Phegley. W_Treinen 6-2. L_Sipp 2-1. HRs_Houston, Maldonado (1), Bregman (23). Oakland, Olson (23).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|001
|330
|400—11
|11
|1
|Seattle
|000
|100
|000—
|1
|4
|1
Buehler, Floro (7), Rosscup (8) and Grandal; LeBlanc, Bergman (5), Pazos (8), An.Romine (9) and Zunino, Herrmann. W_Buehler 6-4. L_LeBlanc 7-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Machado 2 (4), Grandal (21), Muncy (27), Kemp (18). Seattle, Healy (23).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|100
|010—2
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|300
|100
|00x—4
|8
|1
Syndergaard, Zamora (6), Gsellman (8) and Plawecki; Nola, Arano (8), Morgan (8), Neshek (9) and Alfaro. W_Nola 14-3. L_Syndergaard 8-3. Sv_Neshek (3).
___
|Chicago
|010
|000
|000—1
|6
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|3
Hamels, Kintzler (8), De La Rosa (8), Cishek (9), Chavez (9) and Caratini; T.Williams, Crick (8), Kela (9) and Cervelli. W_Hamels 8-9. L_T.Williams 10-9. Sv_Chavez (2). HRs_Chicago, Schwarber (21).
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|200—2
|9
|2
|Washington
|011
|210
|30x—8
|14
|0
Straily, Garcia (7), Guerrero (7), Guerra (8) and Realmuto; Scherzer, Gott (7), Grace (7), Suero (8), Holland (9) and Wieters. W_Scherzer 16-5. L_Straily 4-6. HRs_Miami, Dean (1). Washington, Wieters (5), Zimmerman (10).
___
|San Francisco
|001
|000
|000
|00—1
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|000
|01—2
|11
|0
Kelly, Moronta (5), Melancon (7), Watson (8), Dyson (9), Black (10) and Posey; DeSclafani, Hughes (8), R.Iglesias (9), Hernandez (11) and Casali. W_Hernandez 5-0. L_Black 2-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Ervin (3).
___
|Colorado
|003
|004
|031—11
|16
|0
|Atlanta
|100
|000
|103—
|5
|9
|0
Freeland, B.Shaw (7), McGee (8), Rusin (9) and Iannetta; Newcomb, Sobotka (6), Allard (8), Culberson (9) and Flowers. W_Freeland 11-7. L_Newcomb 10-6.
___
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|020—2
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|200
|100
|02x—5
|6
|0
Peralta, Lyles (7), T.Williams (8) and Kratz; J.Flaherty, Hudson (7), J.Hicks (8), Norris (9) and Molina. W_J.Flaherty 7-6. L_Peralta 5-4. Sv_Norris (24). HRs_St. Louis, Gyorko (10).