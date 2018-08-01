TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) thanked the United States for providing assistance for her transit stops on her way to and from the island country’s allies in Central and South America.

Tsai is on a August 12-20 trip to Paraguay and Belize, which includes stopovers in Los Angeles on the way out and Houston still to come on the way back. She was speaking at a meeting with the Taiwanese media in Belize Friday local time.

The U.S. stood by its key four principles in allowing her to transit, namely convenience, comfort, safety and respect, she said. The president emphasized her itinerary was based on necessity as she needed to stop over in the U.S. on her way to and from the Americas, the Central News Agency reported.

Tsai apparently did not give a direct response to a journalist’s question about whether she would be hoping to transit through Washington, D.C. on a future occasion.

In Paraguay, she attended the inauguration of its new president, Mario Abdo Benitez, while pictures showed her at the event talking to leaders of countries without official diplomatic relations with Taiwan, such as President Michel Temer of Brazil.

Tsai compared cooperation between Taiwan and its allies to the making of clothes. The projects were not the product of a vast textile factory, but of the efforts of personal bespoke tailors, CNA quoted her as saying.