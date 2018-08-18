  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/18 12:07
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 22 11 .667
x-Washington 22 11 .667
x-Connecticut 20 13 .606 2
Chicago 12 20 .375
New York 7 26 .212 15
Indiana 5 27 .156 16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 25 8 .758
x-Los Angeles 19 14 .576 6
x-Phoenix 19 14 .576 6
x-Minnesota 17 16 .515 8
Dallas 15 18 .455 10
Las Vegas 14 19 .424 11

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Friday's Games

Connecticut 96, Minnesota 79

Washington 69, Los Angeles 67

Dallas 107, Las Vegas 102

Seattle 85, New York 77

Phoenix 104, Atlanta 95

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled