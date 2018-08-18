  1. Home
Friday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/18 11:18
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Baltimore 000 000 010—1 4 0
Cleveland 200 000 00x—2 6 1

Hess, M.Castro (7) and Joseph; Carrasco, Miller (8), Cimber (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 15-6. L_Hess 2-7. Sv_C.Allen (24). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (37).

Tampa Bay 300 000 000—3 7 0
Boston 200 111 20x—7 11 0

Stanek, Chirinos (2), Castillo (8) and Perez; Johnson, Hembree (6), Brasier (7), Barnes (8), Thornburg (9) and Swihart. W_Johnson 4-3. L_Chirinos 1-5.

Detroit 000 201 001—4 10 0
Minnesota 000 001 40x—5 5 0

Boyd, Coleman (7) and McCann; Gibson, Moya (8), Magill (9), Rogers (9) and Wilson. W_Gibson 7-9. L_Boyd 7-11. Sv_Rogers (1). HRs_Minnesota, Mauer (4), Rosario (21), Austin (2).

Los Angeles 010 012 000—4 7 1
Texas 050 000 10x—6 10 0

Despaigne, McGuire (5) and Rivera; Hutchison, Springs (6), Gearrin (7), Martin (8), Leclerc (9) and Kiner-Falefa. W_Hutchison 2-2. L_Despaigne 2-1. Sv_Leclerc (4). HRs_Los Angeles, Simmons (8).

Kansas City 003 000 000—3 6 1
Chicago 000 101 70x—9 10 0

Junis, Hill (6), Adam (7), B.Smith (7) and Butera; Shields, Fry (8), Vieira (9) and Narvaez. W_Shields 5-14. L_Hill 1-4. HRs_Chicago, Delmonico (3), Abreu (21).

NATIONAL LEAGUE
New York 000 100 010—2 6 0
Philadelphia 300 100 00x—4 8 1

Syndergaard, Zamora (6), Gsellman (8) and Plawecki; Nola, Arano (8), Morgan (8), Neshek (9) and Alfaro. W_Nola 14-3. L_Syndergaard 8-3. Sv_Neshek (3).

Miami 000 000 200—2 9 2
Washington 011 210 30x—8 14 0

Straily, Garcia (7), Guerrero (7), Guerra (8) and Realmuto; Scherzer, Gott (7), Grace (7), Suero (8), Holland (9) and Wieters. W_Scherzer 16-5. L_Straily 4-6. HRs_Miami, Dean (1). Washington, Wieters (5), Zimmerman (10).

San Francisco 001 000 000 00—1 8 0
Cincinnati 010 000 000 01—2 11 0
(11 innings)

Kelly, Moronta (5), Melancon (7), Watson (8), Dyson (9), Black (10) and Posey; DeSclafani, Hughes (8), R.Iglesias (9), Hernandez (11) and Casali. W_Hernandez 5-0. L_Black 2-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Ervin (3).