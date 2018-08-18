  1. Home
2018/08/18 11:23
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 103 403 100 141 .350
JMartinez Bos 116 445 90 148 .333
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Segura Sea 114 471 78 148 .314
Trout LAA 109 372 82 115 .309
Merrifield KC 118 462 57 140 .303
JoRamirez Cle 119 439 85 133 .303
Brantley Cle 109 435 71 131 .301
MSmith TB 111 352 48 106 .301
Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; JMartinez, Boston, 37; KDavis, Oakland, 34; Gallo, Texas, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; NCruz, Seattle, 30; Stanton, New York, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; 2 tied at 26.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 105; KDavis, Oakland, 93; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Haniger, Seattle, 78; NCruz, Seattle, 77; Stanton, New York, 77; Lowrie, Oakland, 76; Abreu, Chicago, 76; 2 tied at 75.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 15-5; Severino, New York, 15-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 15-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 14-5; Morton, Houston, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 12-4; Price, Boston, 12-6; Bauer, Cleveland, 12-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8.