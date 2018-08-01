  1. Home
Photo of the day: Elderly Taiwanese couples blissfully celebrate Qixi Festival in wedding shoot   

Love doesn't age; elderly couples spotted gleefully enjoying photo shoot for Qixi Festival

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/18 11:35
Elder couples at the photo shoot organized by Hondao Senior Citizen's Welfare Foundation (image from Facebook)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As Qixi Festival (七夕), or Chinese Valentine's Day was widely celebrated this week, seven elderly Taiwanese couples spent the festive day together in suits and wedding dresses and had their happy moments captured at a group photo shoot.

On Aug.17, seven married couples in their eighties, decked out in wedding attire had a photo shoot as part of the Qixi celebration organized by Hondao Senior Citizen's Welfare Foundation in Taichung City. 

The photos, which were posted on the Facebook page of the foundation, perfectly captured the enchantingly romantic moment of the elderly couples, holding hands tightly and smiling at each other. Their faces were filled with joy and loving smiles, passing on a delightful feeling to the viewers. 

According to the organizer, the activity received wide attention from the public not long after it was open for registration at the beginning of June. Some considerate daughters and grandchildren eagerly grasped this opportunity for their parents and grandparents to have an unforgettable day, CNA reports. 


An elderly couple at the photo shoot organized by Hondao Senior Citizen's Welfare Foundation (Image from Facebook)
Qixi
Qixi Festival
married couples
celebration
Qixi Celebration
Hondao Senior Citizen's Welfare Foundation

