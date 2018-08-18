|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|103
|403
|100
|141
|.350
|JMartinez Bos
|116
|445
|90
|148
|.333
|Altuve Hou
|104
|407
|64
|134
|.329
|MMachado Bal
|96
|365
|48
|115
|.315
|Segura Sea
|114
|471
|78
|148
|.314
|Trout LAA
|109
|372
|82
|115
|.309
|JoRamirez Cle
|119
|439
|85
|133
|.303
|Simmons LAA
|110
|415
|56
|125
|.301
|Brantley Cle
|109
|435
|71
|131
|.301
|MSmith TB
|111
|352
|48
|106
|.301
|Home Runs
JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; JMartinez, Boston, 37; KDavis, Oakland, 34; Gallo, Texas, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; NCruz, Seattle, 30; Stanton, New York, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; 2 tied at 26.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 105; KDavis, Oakland, 93; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Haniger, Seattle, 78; NCruz, Seattle, 77; Stanton, New York, 77; Lowrie, Oakland, 76; Gallo, Texas, 75; Lindor, Cleveland, 75.
|Pitching
Porcello, Boston, 15-5; Severino, New York, 15-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 15-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 14-5; Morton, Houston, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 12-4; Price, Boston, 12-6; Bauer, Cleveland, 12-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8.