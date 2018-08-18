Friday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|010—1
|4
|0
|Cleveland
|200
|000
|00x—2
|6
|1
Hess, M.Castro (7) and Joseph; Carrasco, Miller (8), Cimber (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Carrasco 15-6. L_Hess 2-7. Sv_C.Allen (24). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (37).
___
|Tampa Bay
|300
|000
|000—3
|7
|0
|Boston
|200
|111
|20x—7
|11
|0
Stanek, Chirinos (2), Castillo (8) and Perez; Johnson, Hembree (6), Brasier (7), Barnes (8), Thornburg (9) and Swihart. W_Johnson 4-3. L_Chirinos 1-5.
___
|Detroit
|000
|201
|001—4
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|40x—5
|5
|0
Boyd, Coleman (7) and McCann; Gibson, Moya (8), Magill (9), Rogers (9) and Wilson. W_Gibson 7-9. L_Boyd 7-11. Sv_Rogers (1). HRs_Minnesota, Mauer (4), Rosario (21), Austin (2).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|100
|010—2
|6
|0
|Philadelphia
|300
|100
|00x—4
|8
|1
Syndergaard, Zamora (6), Gsellman (8) and Plawecki; Nola, Arano (8), Morgan (8), Neshek (9) and Alfaro. W_Nola 14-3. L_Syndergaard 8-3. Sv_Neshek (3).
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|200—2
|9
|2
|Washington
|011
|210
|30x—8
|14
|0
Straily, Garcia (7), Guerrero (7), Guerra (8) and Realmuto; Scherzer, Gott (7), Grace (7), Suero (8), Holland (9) and Wieters. W_Scherzer 16-5. L_Straily 4-6. HRs_Miami, Dean (1). Washington, Wieters (5), Zimmerman (10).
___
|San Francisco
|001
|000
|000
|00—1
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|000
|000
|01—2
|11
|0
Kelly, Moronta (5), Melancon (7), Watson (8), Dyson (9), Black (10) and Posey; DeSclafani, Hughes (8), R.Iglesias (9), Hernandez (11) and Casali. W_Hernandez 5-0. L_Black 2-2. HRs_Cincinnati, Ervin (3).