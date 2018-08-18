CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Johnny Robinson has been selected as the Seniors Finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2019.

Robinson was picked by the Hall of Fame's Seniors Committee on Friday.

Robinson played 12 seasons for the Dallas-Kansas City franchise from 1960 to 1971, starting as a first-round pick in the American Football League's first draft

"I'm thrilled. I can't tell you how pleased I am to have been selected," Robinson said after he learned the news from Hall of Fame President David Baker.

The former LSU star began his pro career as a running back and switched to safety in his third season. He had 57 interceptions over a 10-year span, leading the AFL with 10 in 1966 and the NFL with 10 in 1970.

Robinson was a member of the Texans' 1962 AFL championship team and the Chiefs' 1970 Super Bowl-winning squad. He was voted to seven Pro Bowls, received all-league recognition six straight years and was named to the AFL's All-Time Team.

The Hall's Selection Committee, at its annual meeting Feb. 2 in Atlanta, will consider 18 finalists, including Robinson, two contributors and 15 modern-era finalists.