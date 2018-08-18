  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/08/18 10:47
BC-SOC--Argentine Standings
Argentine Football Standings
Superliga
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Rosario Central 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
Velez Sarsfield 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Godoy Cruz 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Gimnasia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Boca Juniors 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Santa Fe 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Racing Club 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Atletico Tucuman 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Tigre 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
San Lorenzo 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Defensa y Justicia 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Lanus 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Independiente 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
River Plate 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Belgrano 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Huracan 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Patronato Parana 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
San Martin 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Colon 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Newell's 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
San Martin de T. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Argentinos Jrs 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Banfield 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Estudiantes 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Aldosivi 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Talleres 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
Tuesday, Aug. 14

Atletico Tucuman 2, Racing Club 2

Friday, Aug. 17

Talleres 0, Rosario Central 1

Saturday, Aug. 18

Newell's 2, Independiente 2

Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman 1615 GMT

Banfield vs. Gimnasia 1830 GMT

Argentinos Jrs vs. Godoy Cruz 2045 GMT

River Plate vs. Belgrano 2300 GMT

Sunday, Aug. 19

San Martin vs. Patronato Parana 1400 GMT

Colon vs. Tigre 1615 GMT

Aldosivi vs. Huracan 1830 GMT

San Lorenzo vs. Lanus 2045 GMT

Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield 2300 GMT

Monday, Aug. 20

Estudiantes vs. Boca Juniors 1830 GMT

San Martin de T. vs. Santa Fe 2045 GMT