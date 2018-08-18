TAIPEI (Taiwan Today) -- The majority of people in Taiwan disapprove of Beijing’s efforts to suppress the country’s international space, according to a poll released Aug. 16 by the Cabinet-level Mainland Affairs Council.



Around 82 percent of respondents said politically motivated pressure by China on the East Asian Olympic Committee to cancel the 2019 East Asian Youth Games in central Taiwan’s Taichung City was not conducive to the healthy development of cross-strait ties. A total of 85.2 percent disagreed with China’s pressure on international airlines to change their designation of Taiwan.



Such actions by the authorities in Beijing and their general attitude toward Taiwan were viewed as “unfriendly” by 65.1 percent of respondents, according to the poll.



To facilitate the healthy development of cross-strait relations, 82.9 percent of respondents said that both sides should uphold mutual respect, set aside differences and engage in communication without political preconditions. Similarly, 82.5 percent said that all exchanges should adhere to the principles of equal dignity and the rule of law, and should not be politically motivated.



According to the MAC, as a responsible member of the international community and model of freedom and democracy in the region, Taiwan has consistently worked to maintain cross-strait stability. The government is committed to safeguarding Taiwan’s dignity and sovereignty, protecting the well-being of the people and defending their free and democratic way of life, the council said, adding that Taiwan will not bow to China’s political manipulation.



Future cross-strait development cannot be determined unilaterally, the MAC said, urging China to squarely face the reality that the two sides are under separate rule and to respect the opinion of the people of Taiwan. Only by resolving differences through constructive dialogue can cross-strait relations be improved, the council added.



Conducted Aug. 9-13 by the Election Study Center at National Chengchi University in Taipei City, the telephone poll canvassed 1,093 adults over 20 years of age nationwide. It has a margin of error of 2.96 percent and a 95 percent confidence level.