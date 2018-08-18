WASHINGTON (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched six scoreless innings for his major league-leading 16th win, and Ryan Zimmerman and Matt Wieters homered as the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 8-2 on Friday night.

After throwing seven shutout innings against the Cubs Sunday only to watch Chicago win on a walk-off grand slam, Scherzer (16-5) left with a 5-0 lead and watched as the Nationals thwarted a Marlins rally.

Scherzer allowed at least one baserunner in four of six innings but worked out of trouble as Washington opened a six-game homestand with little margin for error as it seeks to get back into playoff contention. He struck out seven with one walk and has allowed two earned runs or fewer in each of his last six starts.

Bryce Harper and Adam Eaton had three hits each for Washington, which has won two straight after losing seven of its previous nine.

Austin Dean homered for his first career hit for the Marlins, who have lost six straight.

Miami's Dan Straily (4-6) allowed five runs on nine hits in six innings.

Marlins manager Don Mattingly was ejected in the fourth inning for arguing balls and strikes after Derek Dietrich was called out on a 3-2 pitch that appeared to be outside.

The Nationals went ahead 1-0 in the second on Zimmerman's 10th homer of the season. After Wieters' solo shot made it 3-0 in the fourth, Scherzer doubled and scored on Eaton's double.

Scherzer, who scored twice, has hit safely in seven of his last eight starts and is batting .296.

Harper picked up his 500th career RBI with a single in the seventh and Daniel Murphy extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

The Marlins got two runs in the seventh off Trevor Gott, but three relievers held them scoreless for the final 2 1/3 innings.

ON APPEAL

Miami's Jose Urena is appealing his six-game suspension for intentionally hitting the Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. with a pitch. Mattingly didn't rule out using Urena this weekend against the Nationals.

RIDE SHARE

The Nationals introduce their new bullpen cart, which will transport relief pitchers to the front of their respective dugouts before they take the mound. The Nationals are the third team in 2018 to use a bullpen vehicle, joining the Diamondbacks and the Tigers. None of Friday's relievers rode in the cart.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Kyle Barraclough (lower back stiffness) is scheduled to throw off a mound again on Saturday. ... INF Martin Prado (left quad strain) started baseball activity Friday with hitting and throwing.

Nationals: Manager Dave Martinez said an MRI on RHP Jeremy Hellickson's right wrist revealed a "bad sprain" and he'll go on the disabled list when the team determines the corresponding move. ... RHP Stephen Strasburg (cervical nerve impingement) will throw a bullpen session on Saturday.

UP NEXT

Marlins: LHP Wei-Yin Chen (4-9, 5.32) makes his third start of the season against the Nationals. He's 0-1 with 6.17 ERA versus Washington in 2018.

Nationals: LHP Tommy Milone (1-1, 5.24) opposes the Marlins for the second time this season. He allowed three runs on eight hits in five innings of a no-decision on July 26.

