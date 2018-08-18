  1. Home
BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/18 10:16
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 22 10 .688
x-Washington 22 11 .667 ½
x-Connecticut 20 13 .606
Chicago 12 20 .375 10
New York 7 25 .219 15
Indiana 5 27 .156 17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 24 8 .750
x-Los Angeles 19 14 .576
x-Phoenix 18 14 .563 6
x-Minnesota 17 16 .515
Dallas 15 18 .455
Las Vegas 14 19 .424 10½

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Dallas 107, Las Vegas 102

Connecticut 96, Minnesota 79

Washington 69, Los Angeles 67

New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.<