  1. Home
  2. World

BC-BBA--Top Ten

By  Associated Press
2018/08/18 10:08
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 102 398 99 140 .352
JMartinez Bos 115 442 88 147 .333
Altuve Hou 104 407 64 134 .329
MMachado Bal 96 365 48 115 .315
Segura Sea 114 471 78 148 .314
Trout LAA 109 372 82 115 .309
JoRamirez Cle 119 439 85 133 .303
Simmons LAA 110 415 56 125 .301
Brantley Cle 109 435 71 131 .301
Merrifield KC 117 460 56 138 .300
Home Runs

JoRamirez, Cleveland, 37; JMartinez, Boston, 37; KDavis, Oakland, 34; Gallo, Texas, 32; Trout, Los Angeles, 30; NCruz, Seattle, 30; Stanton, New York, 30; Lindor, Cleveland, 29; Betts, Boston, 27; 2 tied at 26.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 104; KDavis, Oakland, 93; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 81; Haniger, Seattle, 78; NCruz, Seattle, 77; Stanton, New York, 77; Lowrie, Oakland, 76; Lindor, Cleveland, 75; 2 tied at 74.

Pitching

Porcello, Boston, 15-5; Severino, New York, 15-6; Kluber, Cleveland, 15-6; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; Snell, Tampa Bay, 14-5; Morton, Houston, 12-3; Sale, Boston, 12-4; Price, Boston, 12-6; Bauer, Cleveland, 12-6; Gonzales, Seattle, 12-8.