WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors working for special counsel Robert Mueller are recommending a short prison sentence for a former Trump campaign adviser who lied to the FBI during the Russia probe.

Mueller's team says in a new court filing that George Papadopoulos should spend at least some time incarcerated and pay a nearly $10,000 fine. His recommended sentence under federal guidelines is zero to six months, but prosecutors note a similar defendant in the case spent 30 days in jail.

Prosecutors say Papadopoulos lied repeatedly to FBI agents about his contacts during the 2016 presidential with Russians and Russian intermediaries, and his conduct damaged the investigation.

They also say he didn't provide "substantial assistance" to the investigation after he was arrested.