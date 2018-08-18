BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Larson capitalized on Kyle Busch's early exit to win the Xfinity Series race Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, his first victory ever at the track he calls his favorite.

The race went into overtime after Daniel Hemric spun with two laps remaining. Larson held off a challenge from Justin Allgaier on the restart.

Allgaier ended up in third place, behind Christopher Bell.

Larson has won four of the six Xfinity Series races he has entered this season. The latest victory came hours after he earned the pole for Saturday night's Cup Series event.

Busch led for the first 70 laps until he got a flat right front tire that caused him to hit the wall and damaged his car enough that he couldn't return.

