TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A second earthquake of increased strength hit Central Taiwan’s Nantou County this morning following at 8:15 a.m. The earthquake measured 5.0 magnitude.

The quake hit almost 14 hours after a magnitude-4.8 earthquake struck the same area just after 6:00 p.m. on Friday evening. Currently no damages or injuries have been reported.

The epicenter of the Saturday morning quake was measured at depth of 17.5 kilometers, slightly deeper than the quake Friday evening which originated at a depth of 16.8 kilometers under Puli Township.

According to the CWB, the quake measured a level four intensity in Nantou County, as well as Taichung City. Changhua, Miaoli, Chiayi, and Yunlin Counties felt an intensity level of three.

The quake was followed by a smaller tremor immediately afterward at 8:16 a.m. measuring a magnitude 3.1. A further aftershock followed at 9:01 a.m. measuring 4.1 magnitude.

The same of region of Nantou marks the epicenter of a magnitude-7.3 quake which occurred on September 21, 1999 which led to the deaths of more than 2,400 people nationwide.