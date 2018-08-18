BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/08/18 09:04
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Atlanta 22 10 .688
x-Washington 22 11 .667 ½
x-Connecticut 20 13 .606
Chicago 12 20 .375 10
New York 7 25 .219 15
Indiana 5 27 .156 17
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 24 8 .750
x-Los Angeles 19 14 .576
x-Phoenix 18 14 .563 6
x-Minnesota 17 16 .515
Dallas 14 18 .438 10
Las Vegas 14 18 .438 10

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Washington 69, Los Angeles 67

Connecticut 96, Minnesota 79

Las Vegas at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New York at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Las Vegas, 6 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 6 p.m.

Indiana at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Washington at Minnesota, 7 p.m.<