BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Rosario Central
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|Velez Sarsfield
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Godoy Cruz
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Gimnasia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Boca Juniors
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Santa Fe
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Racing Club
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Atletico Tucuman
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Tigre
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|San Lorenzo
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Defensa y Justicia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Lanus
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1
|Huracan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colon
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Patronato Parana
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Martin
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Belgrano
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|River Plate
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Martin de T.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Independiente
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Argentinos Jrs
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Aldosivi
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Banfield
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Estudiantes
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Talleres
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Newell's
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Tuesday, Aug. 14
Atletico Tucuman 2, Racing Club 2
|Friday, Aug. 17
Talleres 0, Rosario Central 1
|Saturday, Aug. 18
Newell's vs. Independiente 0000 GMT
Defensa y Justicia vs. Atletico Tucuman 1615 GMT
Banfield vs. Gimnasia 1830 GMT
Argentinos Jrs vs. Godoy Cruz 2045 GMT
River Plate vs. Belgrano 2300 GMT
|Sunday, Aug. 19
San Martin vs. Patronato Parana 1400 GMT
Colon vs. Tigre 1615 GMT
Aldosivi vs. Huracan 1830 GMT
San Lorenzo vs. Lanus 2045 GMT
Racing Club vs. Velez Sarsfield 2300 GMT
|Monday, Aug. 20
Estudiantes vs. Boca Juniors 1830 GMT
San Martin de T. vs. Santa Fe 2045 GMT