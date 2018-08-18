WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--MAN UNITED-WOMEN'S TEAM DEBUTS

MANCHESTER, England — Within a few weeks, Casey Stoney assembles a squad completely from scratch. Now, 13 years after Manchester United women's team was disbanded, gender equality has returned to one of the world's richest teams. By Rob Harris. SENT: 900 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

TEN--CINCINNATI

MASON, Ohio — Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Simona Halep all make quick work of their rain-delayed matches to reach the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open — yet those three were facing the daunting challenge of playing a few hours later in extremely humid conditions. By Joe Kay. SENT: 590 words, photos. Will be updated.

CRI--ENGLAND-INDIA

NOTTINGHAM, England — England holds a 2-0 lead against India heading into the third of five tests. England all-rounder Ben Stokes could play after being cleared of criminal involvement in a late-night brawl. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

SOC--SAUDI ARABIA-LONDON GAME

With high expectations that border on shamelessly over-optimistic, Saudi Arabia is bringing its soccer league to London this weekend hoping to compete with the Premier League and other top European competitions. By John Duerden. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SOC--ASIAN GAMES-SON

BANDUNG, Indonesia — Winning the gold medal at the Asian Games gets a little more complicated for Tottenham forward Son Heung-min when his belated entry into the tournament for South Korea ends in a surprising 2-1 loss to Malaysia. By John Pye. SENT: 750 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--ITALY-TRANSFERS

MILAN — AC Milan signs midfielder Diego Laxalt from Genoa on the last day of the Italian transfer window, while forward Gervinho returns to Europe with Parma and Juventus releases veteran midfielder Claudio Marchisio. SENT: 430 words, photo.

SOC--ARGENTINA SQUAD

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Lionel Messi and other veteran players are left out of the Argentina squad for friendly games against Guatemala and Colombia. SENT: 315 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Jose Luis Morales scores twice as Levante wins 3-0 at Real Betis in the opening round of the Spanish league on Friday. SENT: 130 words.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Striker Pablo Chavarria's first-half header is enough to give promoted Reims a 1-0 home win against Lyon in the French league. SENT: 130 words.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Five-time German Cup winner Schalke reaches the second round of the competition with a 2-0 win at fourth-tier side Schweinfurt. SENT: 130 words.

CRICKET:

CRI--PAKISTAN-JAMSHED-BAN

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan test cricketer Nasir Jamshed is banned for 10 years for violating Pakistan Cricket Board's anti-corruption code. By Rizwan Ali. SENT: 270 words.

Other Stories:

— RGU--SOUTH AFRICA-ARGENTINA — Rassie Erasmus and Mario Ledesma take their first steps in the Rugby Championship as head coaches. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 750 words.

— RGU--ENGLAND-CIPRIANI CHARGED — Rugby player Danny Cipriani faces disciplinary action for a nightclub assault. SENT: 140 words, photos.

— SOC--BRAZIL SQUAD — Brazil coach Tite leaves striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Marcelo out of his squad for two friendlies next month. SENT: 180 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.