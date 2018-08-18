Kyle Larson takes NASCAR Cup pole at Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Kyle Larson won his third pole of the season as he eyes his first NASCAR Cup Series victory of the year.

Larson turned a lap at 127.792 mph on Friday in qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway. Chase Elliott was second at 127.665.

Kyle Busch was third on a track that he's mastered throughout his career. Busch will be seeking his eighth Cup victory at Bristol in Saturday night's race.

Busch has won six Cup races this year and holds a narrow lead over Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. in the season standings.

Harvick qualified sixth.

Truex didn't make it out of the second round of qualifying and will start 17th out of 40 cars Saturday. That represents his lowest qualifying position since he started 36th on July 1 at Chicagoland, where he went on to finish fourth.

