The FOX Sports broadcast of Sunday's Major League Soccer match between D.C. United and the New England Revolution will feature an all-female on-air crew for the first time.

The group will include play-by-play announcer Lisa Byington, analyst Danielle Slaton and sideline reporter Katie Witham at D.C. United's new stadium.

It is the first time any network has aired an MLS match with an all-female crew. It's also believed the women are the first all-female trio to call a game among the top five men's professional leagues.