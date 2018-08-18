  1. Home
  2. World

BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2018/08/18 05:26
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Tuesday's Matches

Nottingham Forest 11, Bury 10

Portsmouth 1, AFC Wimbledon 2

Yeovil 0, Aston Villa 1

Rotherham 3, Wigan 1

Cheltenham 8, Colchester 7

Swindon 0, Forest Green Rovers 1

Milton Keynes Dons 3, Charlton 0

Oldham 0, Derby 2

QPR 2, Peterborough 0

Carlisle 1, Blackburn 5

Millwall 3, Gillingham 1

Cambridge United 1, Newport County 4

Scunthorpe 1, Doncaster 2

Tranmere Rovers 1, Walsall 3

Preston 3, Morecambe 1

Exeter 5, Ipswich 3

Macclesfield Town 5, Bradford 3

Shrewsbury 1, Burton Albion 2

Norwich 3, Stevenage 1

Oxford United 2, Coventry 0

Blackpool 3, Barnsley 1

Southend 2, Brentford 4

Middlesbrough 7, Notts County 6

Port Vale 0, Lincoln City 4

Leeds 2, Bolton 1

Bristol Rovers 2, Crawley Town 1

Crewe 4, Fleetwood Town 5

Grimsby Town 0, Rochdale 2

Sheffield United 5, Hull 6

Bristol City 0, Plymouth 1

Wycombe 8, Northampton 7

Mansfield Town 6, Accrington Stanley 1

Reading 2, Birmingham 0

West Brom 1, Luton Town 0

Thursday's Match

Sunderland 0, Sheffield Wednesday 2

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

Cardiff vs. Newcastle

Tottenham vs. Fulham

West Ham vs. Bournemouth

Everton vs. Southampton

Leicester vs. Wolverhampton

Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Sunday's Matches

Man City vs. Huddersfield

Burnley vs. Watford

Brighton vs. Man United

Monday's Match

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool

England Championship
Friday's Match

Birmingham 0, Swansea 0

Saturday's Matches

Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough

Sheffield United vs. Norwich

Millwall vs. Derby

Hull vs. Blackburn

Wigan vs. Nottingham Forest

Reading vs. Bolton

West Brom vs. QPR

Ipswich vs. Aston Villa

Leeds vs. Rotherham

Preston vs. Stoke

Sunday's Match

Brentford vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Tuesday's Matches

Swansea vs. Leeds

Rotherham vs. Hull

Derby vs. Ipswich

QPR vs. Bristol City

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Fleetwood Town vs. Rochdale

Southend vs. Bradford

Wycombe vs. Bristol Rovers

Barnsley vs. AFC Wimbledon

Shrewsbury vs. Blackpool

Peterborough vs. Luton Town

Burton Albion vs. Doncaster

Walsall vs. Gillingham

Coventry vs. Plymouth

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United

Accrington Stanley vs. Charlton

Sunday's Match

Sunderland vs. Scunthorpe

Tuesday's Matches

Blackpool vs. Coventry

Plymouth vs. Wycombe

Charlton vs. Peterborough

AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall

Luton Town vs. Southend

Rochdale vs. Barnsley

Bradford vs. Burton Albion

Bristol Rovers vs. Portsmouth

Doncaster vs. Shrewsbury

Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley

England League Two
Friday's Match

Notts County 0, Yeovil 4

Saturday's Matches

Grimsby Town vs. Lincoln City

Crewe vs. Milton Keynes Dons

Northampton vs. Cambridge United

Stevenage vs. Morecambe

Exeter vs. Newport County

Oldham vs. Macclesfield Town

Port Vale vs. Crawley Town

Mansfield Town vs. Colchester

Bury vs. Forest Green Rovers

Cheltenham vs. Carlisle

Swindon vs. Tranmere Rovers

Tuesday's Matches

Tranmere Rovers vs. Mansfield Town

Macclesfield Town vs. Cheltenham

Newport County vs. Notts County

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Grimsby Town

Forest Green Rovers vs. Stevenage

Colchester vs. Crewe

Carlisle vs. Port Vale

Lincoln City vs. Bury

Yeovil vs. Oldham

Crawley Town vs. Swindon

Morecambe vs. Northampton

Cambridge United vs. Exeter