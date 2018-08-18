  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2018/08/18 05:26
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Liverpool 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
Chelsea 1 1 0 0 3 0 3
Man City 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Bournemouth 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Watford 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Crystal Palace 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Man United 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Tottenham 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
Wolverhampton 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Everton 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Burnley 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Southampton 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Newcastle 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Leicester 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
Fulham 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Brighton 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Cardiff 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Arsenal 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Huddersfield 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
West Ham 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
Saturday, Aug. 18

Cardiff vs. Newcastle 1130 GMT

Tottenham vs. Fulham 1400 GMT

West Ham vs. Bournemouth 1400 GMT

Everton vs. Southampton 1400 GMT

Leicester vs. Wolverhampton 1400 GMT

Chelsea vs. Arsenal 1630 GMT

Sunday, Aug. 19

Man City vs. Huddersfield 1230 GMT

Burnley vs. Watford 1230 GMT

Brighton vs. Man United 1500 GMT

Monday, Aug. 20

Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool 1900 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Middlesbrough 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
Swansea 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
Leeds 2 2 0 0 7 2 6
Aston Villa 2 2 0 0 6 3 6
Nottingham Forest 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
Brentford 2 1 1 0 6 2 4
Bolton 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
West Brom 3 1 1 1 6 6 4
Wigan 2 1 0 1 5 5 3
Preston 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Derby 2 1 0 1 3 5 3
Sheffield United 3 1 0 2 3 6 3
Rotherham 2 1 0 1 2 5 3
Bristol City 2 0 2 0 3 3 2
Blackburn 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
Millwall 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
Birmingham 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
Norwich 2 0 1 1 5 6 1
Sheffield Wednesday 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
Ipswich 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Stoke 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
Hull 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
QPR 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Reading 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Friday, Aug. 17

Birmingham 0, Swansea 0

Saturday, Aug. 18

Bristol City vs. Middlesbrough 1400 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Norwich 1400 GMT

Millwall vs. Derby 1400 GMT

Hull vs. Blackburn 1400 GMT

Wigan vs. Nottingham Forest 1400 GMT

Reading vs. Bolton 1400 GMT

West Brom vs. QPR 1400 GMT

Ipswich vs. Aston Villa 1400 GMT

Leeds vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT

Preston vs. Stoke 1630 GMT

Sunday, Aug. 19

Brentford vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Swansea vs. Leeds 1845 GMT

Rotherham vs. Hull 1845 GMT

Derby vs. Ipswich 1845 GMT

QPR vs. Bristol City 1845 GMT

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Blackburn vs. Reading 1845 GMT

Aston Villa vs. Brentford 1845 GMT

Sheffield Wednesday vs. Millwall 1845 GMT

Norwich vs. Preston 1845 GMT

Bolton vs. Birmingham 1900 GMT

Stoke vs. Wigan 1900 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Barnsley 2 2 0 0 6 0 6
Doncaster 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
Peterborough 2 2 0 0 6 2 6
Gillingham 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
Portsmouth 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
Scunthorpe 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Sunderland 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Walsall 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
AFC Wimbledon 2 1 1 0 1 0 4
Fleetwood Town 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
Charlton 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Accrington Stanley 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Bradford 2 1 0 1 1 2 3
Rochdale 2 1 0 1 3 5 3
Southend 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
Plymouth 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Blackpool 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Luton Town 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Coventry 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
Wycombe 2 0 1 1 0 3 1
Bristol Rovers 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
Shrewsbury 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
Burton Albion 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
Oxford United 2 0 0 2 0 6 0
Saturday, Aug. 18

Fleetwood Town vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT

Southend vs. Bradford 1400 GMT

Wycombe vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT

Barnsley vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT

Shrewsbury vs. Blackpool 1400 GMT

Peterborough vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Doncaster 1400 GMT

Walsall vs. Gillingham 1400 GMT

Coventry vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT

Portsmouth vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT

Accrington Stanley vs. Charlton 1400 GMT

Sunday, Aug. 19

Sunderland vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Blackpool vs. Coventry 1845 GMT

Plymouth vs. Wycombe 1845 GMT

Charlton vs. Peterborough 1845 GMT

AFC Wimbledon vs. Walsall 1845 GMT

Luton Town vs. Southend 1845 GMT

Rochdale vs. Barnsley 1845 GMT

Bradford vs. Burton Albion 1845 GMT

Bristol Rovers vs. Portsmouth 1845 GMT

Doncaster vs. Shrewsbury 1845 GMT

Oxford United vs. Accrington Stanley 1845 GMT

Wednesday, Aug. 22

Gillingham vs. Sunderland 1845 GMT

Scunthorpe vs. Fleetwood Town 1845 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Exeter 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
Lincoln City 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
Milton Keynes Dons 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
Yeovil 3 1 1 1 6 3 4
Mansfield Town 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
Forest Green 2 1 1 0 5 2 4
Stevenage 2 1 1 0 5 3 4
Colchester 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
Tranmere 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
Crewe 2 1 0 1 6 1 3
Port Vale 2 1 0 1 3 2 3
Bury 2 1 0 1 1 1 3
Grimsby Town 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
Crawley Town 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
Swindon 2 1 0 1 4 6 3
Cambridge United 2 1 0 1 3 5 3
Newport County 2 1 0 1 1 3 3
Oldham 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Northampton 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
Carlisle 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
Notts County 3 0 1 2 2 7 1
Cheltenham 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
Macclesfield 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
Morecambe 2 0 0 2 0 8 0
Friday, Aug. 17

Notts County 0, Yeovil 4

Saturday, Aug. 18

Grimsby Town vs. Lincoln City 1200 GMT

Crewe vs. Milton Keynes Dons 1400 GMT

Northampton vs. Cambridge United 1400 GMT

Stevenage vs. Morecambe 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Newport County 1400 GMT

Oldham vs. Macclesfield 1400 GMT

Port Vale vs. Crawley Town 1400 GMT

Mansfield Town vs. Colchester 1400 GMT

Bury vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Carlisle 1400 GMT

Swindon vs. Tranmere 1400 GMT

Tuesday, Aug. 21

Tranmere vs. Mansfield Town 1845 GMT

Macclesfield vs. Cheltenham 1845 GMT

Newport County vs. Notts County 1845 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Grimsby Town 1845 GMT

Forest Green vs. Stevenage 1845 GMT

Colchester vs. Crewe 1845 GMT

Carlisle vs. Port Vale 1845 GMT

Lincoln City vs. Bury 1845 GMT

Yeovil vs. Oldham 1845 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Swindon 1845 GMT

Morecambe vs. Northampton 1845 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Exeter 1845 GMT