PARIS (AP) — Striker Pablo Chavarria's first-half header was enough to give promoted Reims a 1-0 home win against Lyon on Friday.

Reims has won its opening two games to move top of the league heading into this weekend's games. Lyon was without forward Nabil Fekir — still rested following France's World Cup success — and lacked creativity.

Although Reims clinched the second division title by a sizeable 15 points, it might have been expected to struggle considering it sold Brazilian attacking midfielder Diego Rigonato — Ligue 2's best player last season with nine goals and 13 assists — and its 17-goal top scorer Jordan Siebatcheu.

But Reims has shown it is solid in defense, having also won 1-0 away at Nice last weekend.

Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain is at Guingamp on Saturday.