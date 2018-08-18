BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina says that a U.S. company will help search for an Argentine submarine that disappeared in the South Atlantic last year with 44 crew members aboard.

The Defense Ministry says Ocean Infinity Inc. will get paid $7.5 million - but only if it finds the submarine.

Families of the crew had been staging a protest demanding answers about the whereabouts of the missing sub. They ended the demonstration Friday following the late Thursday announcement.

A blast occurred near the time and place where the ARA San Juan went missing Nov. 15 as it was sailing from the extreme southern port of Ushuaia to Mar del Plata. Argentina gave up hope of finding survivors, but the Argentine navy has continued searching for the vessel.