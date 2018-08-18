BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2149
|Down
|9
|Sep
|2100
|2120
|2076
|2115
|Up
|11
|Oct
|2149
|Down
|9
|Dec
|2158
|2162
|2135
|2149
|Down
|9
|Mar
|2170
|2175
|2150
|2161
|Down
|8
|May
|2186
|2188
|2166
|2176
|Down
|6
|Jul
|2192
|2203
|2184
|2192
|Down
|6
|Sep
|2204
|2213
|2200
|2208
|Down
|5
|Dec
|2219
|2222
|2216
|2222
|Down
|4
|Mar
|2236
|Down
|1
|May
|2243
|unch
|Jul
|2256
|Up
|4