BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/08/18 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Sep 2149 Down 9
Sep 2100 2120 2076 2115 Up 11
Oct 2149 Down 9
Dec 2158 2162 2135 2149 Down 9
Mar 2170 2175 2150 2161 Down 8
May 2186 2188 2166 2176 Down 6
Jul 2192 2203 2184 2192 Down 6
Sep 2204 2213 2200 2208 Down 5
Dec 2219 2222 2216 2222 Down 4
Mar 2236 Down 1
May 2243 unch
Jul 2256 Up 4