MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico's president-elect says that a decision about whether to cancel a Mexico City airport project should be left to the public.

President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said at a press conference Friday that the future of the $15.7 billion project could be decided by a national poll or during a period of consultation at the end of October.

A technical report found that adding two additional runways to the current airport would not be the best long term solution.

Lopez Obrador said the pros and cons should be evaluated and all investments and contracts would be respected if construction on the new airport was halted.

During his campaign, he called the project too costly and pledged to review it if he took office on Dec. 1.