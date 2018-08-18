  1. Home
Evangelicals confront sex abuse problems in #MeToo era

By DAVID CRARY , AP National Writer,Associated Press
2018/08/18
FILE - In this Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018 file photo, audience members react as it was announced at Willow Creek Community Church in South Barrington, Il

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 10, 2018 file photo, Willow Creek Community Church Senior Pastor Bill Hybels stands before his congregation in South Bar

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018 file photo, people pray for America at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the Southern Baptist Convention at the Kay Bai

FILE - In this Tuesday, April 10, 2018 file photo, Willow Creek Community Church Senior Pastor Bill Hybels, sixth from left, and other church leaders

Several prominent evangelical institutions have been rocked in recent weeks by sexual misconduct allegations against pastors and church leaders who exploited the trust they had gained from faithful churchgoers.

The developments are happening as the Roman Catholic church struggles with a new wave of clergy sex abuse cases.

The phenomenon at evangelical denominations is an offshoot of the #MeToo movement, as evidenced by the #ChurchToo hashtag accompanying accounts of church-related abuse that have been shared on Twitter.

The victims are coming forward to expose abuse in the Protestant evangelical world where some say the misdeeds have been just as pervasive, though less publicized, as the acts committed by Catholic clergy.