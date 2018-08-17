NEW YORK (AP) — Have you noticed something oddly tranquil about this summer movie season? For the first time in recent memory, there hasn't been one major bomb.

Usually by now, there would be blockbuster-sized craters left on the charred summer-movie battlefield, the inevitable toll of Hollywood's most high-stakes season. But this year, summer-movie bomb-watching, long one of the most dependable spectator sports of the season, has gone entirely without the sight of a "Lone Ranger"-sized mushroom cloud.

After the cataclysmic, the-sky-is-falling summer of 2017, when overall grosses slid 14.6 percent from the year before, Hollywood has rebounded. Ticket sales in North America this summer are up 11.3 percent, according to comScore.

This weekend, "Crazy Rich Asians" appears poised to ride glowing reviews to no. 1 with approximately a five-day $25 million debut.