RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite has left striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Marcelo out of his squad for two friendlies next month in the United States.

The matches against the United States and El Salvador will be the team's first since the World Cup in Russia.

Tite says he wants to give opportunities to new players ahead of next year's Copa America, which will be played in Brazil.

The Brazilians will face El Salvador on Sept. 11 outside Washington, four days after facing the Americans in New Jersey.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Neto (Valencia), Hugo (Flamengo)

Defenders: Alex Sandro (Juventus), Dede (Cruzeiro), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fagner (Corinthians), Felipe (Porto), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Marquinhos, Thiago Silva (Paris Saint-Germain)

Midfielders: Andreas Pereira (Manchester United), Fred (Manchester United), Arthur (Barcelona), Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Lucas Paqueta (Flamengo), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan)

Forwards: Douglas Costa (Juventus), Everton (Gremio), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Pedro (Fluminense), Willian (Chelsea)

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports