Bob Mackie's designs for Cher, Carol Burnett up for auction

By  Associated Press
2018/08/17 22:50
LONDON (AP) — Bob Mackie-designed outfits worn by Cher, Carol Burnett, Diana Ross and others are going up for auction.

Nine-time Emmy Award winner Mackie designed the wardrobe for "The Carol Burnett Show" and has been creating outrageous outfits for Cher for decades.

The sale includes a marigold jumpsuit worn by Cher on "The Sonny and Cher Comedy Hour" and a scarlet satin gown from the "Cher" show.

Mackie says, when designing for stars, "I always try to enhance the image that they already have ... You don't try to change anybody, you just try to make them look better than ever."

Mackie and the collection are sailing from Britain to New York aboard the Queen Mary 2 starting Sunday. Julien's Auctions will hold the sale Nov. 17 in Los Angeles and online.