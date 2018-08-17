SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Authorities say a Chilean man has been arrested for making false bomb threats that caused nine commercial airline flights to take emergency measures.

Police chief Mario Rojas said the man was angry because his suitcase was not returned.

The man was arrested in the northern Chilean city of Antofagasta and was being taken to the capital of Santiago.

Civilian aviation authority head Victor Villalobos Collao said a total of 11 threats had been received and "a procedure" was carried out with respect to nine of them. He did not say what the procedure consisted of but said no explosives had been found.

The threats were made by telephone to a ticket counter, a LATAM operations center in Colombia, and to civil aviation authorities.