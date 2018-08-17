  1. Home
Tipping the scales: White lion cubs bulking up in Germany

By  Associated Press
2018/08/17 22:02
BERLIN (AP) — They're still tiny, but the white lion cubs at the Magdeburg zoo in eastern Germany are putting on weight fast.

The cubs — three males and one female — took turns on the scales Friday. News agency dpa reported that the male cubs weighed in at an average 6.5 kilos (14.3 pounds) each, while their sister was a kilo lighter.

The cubs weighed only 1.5 kilos (3.3 pounds) each when they were born on July 5.

Zoo visitors were able to watch through a window as the feisty felines were weighed one by one, showing their teeth and claws.

Zoo curator Konstantin Ruske said: "We are very satisfied with the animals' development."