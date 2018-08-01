Magnitude-4.8 quake rocks Central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A magnitude-4.8 earthquake struck Central Taiwan’s Nantou County Friday evening, but no damages or casualties were immediately reported.

The same region included the epicenter of a magnitude-7.3 quake on September 21, 1999 which eventually killed more than 2,400 people nationwide.

Friday’s epicenter was located 16.8 kilometers under the surface in the town of Puli, a popular tourist destination in the mountainous landlocked county.

The tremor struck at 9 minutes past 6 p.m. and was felt from Taoyuan City and Yilan County in the north to Kaohsiung City in the south, the Central Weather Bureau said.

The intensity of the quake was the highest in Nantou County’s township of Guoxing, where it measured 4 on Taiwan’s 7-tiered scale, the Central News Agency reported.