TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China has a stockpile of nearly 2,000 ballistic missiles of all ranges, which pose grave threats to both the U.S. and Taiwan, as they could be used to attack Taiwan in precision strikes that jeopardize and compromise the country’s political and military fortifications as well as its command center, according to the 2018 China Military Power Report recently released by the Pentagon.

China could use missile attacks and precision air strikes to assault Taiwan’s air bases, radar sites, missile assets, and communications facilities, even targeting the leadership of Taiwan, wrote the Liberty Times, citing the report.

As indicated by the 2018 China Military Power Report, China boasts 75 to 100 intercontinental ballistic missiles, 16 to 30 intermediate-range ballistic missiles, 200 to 300 medium-range ballistic missiles, and 1,000 to 2,000 short-ranged ballistic missiles, amounting to approximately 2,000 missiles.

In addition to the above-mentioned surface-to-air missiles, China’s rocket force could be even more formidable if air-to-air, submarine-launched, anti-ship, and cruise missiles are included, Taiwanese military officials warned.