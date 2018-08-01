TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – One week after the Taiwanese Bronco league baseball team defeated Mexico 15-0 to win the 2018 world championship for the 12 and under team, the 13 and 14 year olds have followed suit becoming the 2018 world champions in the Pony League.



Team Taiwan defeated the team from Long Beach, California 3-1 to achieve their ninth title as World Pony League Champions, and their third championship title over the past four years.

Taiwan is consistently a strong force in the PONY league. They have played in the series championship match in the tournament for six out of the past eight years.



The Observer Reporter notes that the pitcher Tien Tzu-Chieh (田子杰) was absolutely instrumental to the team’s victory on Thursday night at Lew Hays Pony Field in Pittsburgh.



Tien only surrendered two hits, and one run, striking out 13 batters to give the victory to Team Taiwan. The manager for the Long Beach team Ken Jakemer said “He was absolutely tremendous, and we have to tip our hat to him.”



“We did a great job of lying off pitches just off the plate,” Jakemer said. “But (Tien) was dominating. He was so good. He had us fooled. It was really difficult to get any offense going,”he was quoted by the Observer Reporter.

PONY is a non-profit baseball and softball league that organizes tournaments involving regional teams from North America and teams representing 40 different countries.