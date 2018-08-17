KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A Ugandan pop star known as Bobi Wine has become an unlikely political phenomenon as an opposition figure challenging one of Africa's longest-serving leaders.

But his arrest this week after clashes that smashed a window in President Yoweri Museveni's convoy has led to his disappearance from public view — and fears that he has been beaten by security forces.

Once considered a marijuana-loving crooner, the 36-year-old "ghetto child" is a new member of parliament who urges countrymen to stand up against what he calls a failing government.

The lawmaker was charged Thursday in a military court with illegal possession of firearms for his alleged role in Monday's clashes. As rights groups demand his release, his lawyer says his client has been so "brutalized he cannot walk, he cannot stand."