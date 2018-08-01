  1. Home
Former AIT Director William Stanton condemns China’s bullying of Taiwan

China will increase its demands on other countries: Stanton

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/08/17 16:20
Former AIT Director William Stanton.

Former AIT Director William Stanton. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Former American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director William Stanton expressed anger Friday about China’s bullying of Taiwan, warning that as Beijing’s power increased, it would more and more demand other countries follow its views.

After President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) visited a Taiwanese-owned 85 C coffee shop during her stopover in the United States earlier this week, Chinese netizens accused the company of favoring Taiwan Independence, which in turn led to it issuing a statement pledging support for China’s policies.

Stanton described Tsai’s visit to the store and her receiving a gift bag there as purely an act of politeness, the Central News Agency reported.

If a celebrity enters a coffee shop and he accepts a request to sign an autograph, that’s a friendly act, so China’s reaction made him angry, Stanton told reporters in Taipei Friday.

As China’s power expanded, it would order everybody to act and speak according to its demands, representing a negative evolution, the retired U.S. diplomat said. Everybody will feel China is a bully, he added.

Stanton’s remarks echoed statements earlier in the week by Richard Bush, a former chairman of AIT.
AIT
American Institute in Taiwan
William Stanton
Tsai Ing-wen
China bullying
85C Bakery Café

