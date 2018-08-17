|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|68
|52
|.567
|—
|Philadelphia
|67
|54
|.554
|1½
|Washington
|61
|61
|.500
|8
|New York
|52
|68
|.433
|16
|Miami
|48
|75
|.390
|21½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|70
|50
|.583
|—
|Milwaukee
|68
|55
|.553
|3½
|St. Louis
|66
|56
|.541
|5
|Pittsburgh
|61
|61
|.500
|10
|Cincinnati
|52
|69
|.430
|18½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|67
|55
|.549
|—
|Colorado
|65
|56
|.537
|1½
|Los Angeles
|65
|57
|.533
|2
|San Francisco
|61
|61
|.500
|6
|San Diego
|48
|76
|.387
|20
___
|Wednesday's Games
Minnesota 6, Pittsburgh 4
Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 4
N.Y. Mets 16, Baltimore 5
Philadelphia 7, Boston 4
Cleveland 4, Cincinnati 3
Atlanta 5, Miami 2
Houston 12, Colorado 1
St. Louis 4, Washington 2
L.A. Angels 3, San Diego 2
L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 3, 12 innings
|Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets 24, Philadelphia 4, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 1, Pittsburgh 0
Washington 5, St. Louis 4
Colorado 5, Atlanta 3
Philadelphia 9, N.Y. Mets 6, 2nd game
Arizona 5, San Diego 1
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 8-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 13-3), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 7-9) at Pittsburgh (Williams 10-8), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Straily 4-5) at Washington (Scherzer 15-5), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Kelly 0-1) at Cincinnati (DeSclafani 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 10-7) at Atlanta (Newcomb 10-5), 7:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 5-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 6-6), 8:15 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 3-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 6-6), 10:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 5-4) at Seattle (LeBlanc 7-2), 10:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-7) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 9-7), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 4-4) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Chen 4-9) at Washington (Milone 1-1), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 4-3) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 10-7), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 4-4) at Cincinnati (Harvey 5-7), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 2-1) at St. Louis (Mikolas 12-3), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Godley 13-6) at San Diego (Richard 7-10), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 5-4) at Seattle (Ramirez 0-2), 10:10 p.m.