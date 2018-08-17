The left engine of Boeing passenger plane from China, a Xiamen Air, sits several meters away on the grassy portion of the runway of the Ninoy Aquino I
A Jetstar passenger plane taxis upon landing while a Xiamen Air, right, sits on the grassy portion of the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport after it skidded off the runway while landing.
Ninoy Aquino International Airport general manager Ed Monreal, center, gestures during a news conference explaining the details after a Chinese Xiamen Air Boeing passenger plane skidded off the runway while landing.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A plane from China landing on a rain-soaked Manila runway in poor visibility has veered off in a muddy field with one engine and a wheel ripped off but no serious injuries among the 165 people aboard who scrambled out through an emergency slide.
Officials say only four passengers sustained scratches and the rest including eight crew aboard Xiamen Air Flight 8667 were safe and taken to a terminal where they were given blankets and food.
Officials say the Boeing 737-800 from Xiamen at first failed to land apparently due to poor visibility that may have hindered the pilots' view of the runway. The plane circled before landing on its second attempt and bounced in a hard landing then veered off the runway with its lights off.