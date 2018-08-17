The body of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, wrapped in the Indian national flag, is taken in full state honor to the Bharatiya Jana
The body of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, wrapped in the Indian national flag, is taken in full state honor to the Bharatiya Jana
The body of former Indian prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, center, is taken in full state honor to the Bharatiya Janata party office for people to
A woman and a child watch as a man waits with a wreath to offer his respects to former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee outside Bharatiya Ja
The body of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, wrapped in the Indian national flag, is taken in full state honor to the Bharatiya Jana
FILE - In this May 2, 2004 file photo, Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee greets the audience as he arrives for a ceremony at the Presidential
FILE - In this April 25, 1996 file photo, the Hindu nationalist party candidate for Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee greets supporters and is showe
FILE - In this May 14, 2004 file photo, outgoing Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee attends a meeting with members of his Bharatiya Janata Par
FILE - In this May 14, 2004 file photo, outgoing Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee attends a meeting with members of his Bharatiya Janata Par
NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of people are paying homage to India's former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as his body is taken to his Hindu nationalist party's headquarters before cremation on the banks of the Yamuna River.
Vajpayee, 93, died on Thursday in a New Delhi hospital where he was being treated for a kidney infection and chest congestion.
Amid chants of "Long Live Vajpayee" by his admirers, Vajpayee's body was taken in a gun carriage from his home to the Bharatiya Janata Party headquarters on Friday.
Schools and colleges are closed in the Indian capital with the government announcing seven-day mourning for Vajpayee.
He served three times as India's prime minister; for 13 days in 1996, for 13 months from 1998 to 1999, and then from 1999 to 2004.